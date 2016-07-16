Winter has come to Game of Thrones, but it might be summer before fans get to see it. Show creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss announced the delay on this week's UFC Unfiltered podcast. Yes, that's UFC as in Ultimate Fighting Championships. Because it's just like Game of Thrones to toss out a major production plot twist during an otherwise casual conversation about cage fighting.
"We don’t have an air date yet," Benioff and Weiss told hosts Jim Norton and Matt Serra. "We’re starting a bit later because at the end of this season, ‘Winter is here’ — and that means that sunny weather doesn’t really serve our purposes anymore. So, we kind of pushed everything down the line, so we could get some grim, gray weather, even in the sunnier places that we shoot.”
For an appropriately "grim, gray" landscape, the Winterfell set is packing up and relocating to Iceland, fan page Watchers on the Wall reported. HBO representatives have firmed up plans to begin shooting season 7 there in January 2017. Watchers on the Wall also predicts Jon Snow, Sansa Stark, Littlefinger, Tormund, and Davos will be bundled-up on location since the five characters were at Winterfell as of the season 6 finale.
Game of Thrones fans have been anticipating the winter's arrival this long — hopefully, it will be worth the wait.
"We don’t have an air date yet," Benioff and Weiss told hosts Jim Norton and Matt Serra. "We’re starting a bit later because at the end of this season, ‘Winter is here’ — and that means that sunny weather doesn’t really serve our purposes anymore. So, we kind of pushed everything down the line, so we could get some grim, gray weather, even in the sunnier places that we shoot.”
For an appropriately "grim, gray" landscape, the Winterfell set is packing up and relocating to Iceland, fan page Watchers on the Wall reported. HBO representatives have firmed up plans to begin shooting season 7 there in January 2017. Watchers on the Wall also predicts Jon Snow, Sansa Stark, Littlefinger, Tormund, and Davos will be bundled-up on location since the five characters were at Winterfell as of the season 6 finale.
Game of Thrones fans have been anticipating the winter's arrival this long — hopefully, it will be worth the wait.
Advertisement