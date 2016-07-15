If you've been missing Jon Stewart's political commentary, here's some good news. He'll be gracing The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on July 18 to cover the Republican National Convention, according to Entertainment Weekly.
Given Stewart's witty takes on past elections, we've missed all the jokes he could've made at the expense of Donald Trump and the other candidates vying for the GOP nomination. Now, we'll get to hear them alongside his former co-worker Colbert.
The Late Show's saying it'll have "on-site presence" at the convention but the show will be broadcast from Colbert's New York studio, which Vulture speculates could mean Stewart's headed to the convention in Cleveland. No details have been confirmed yet, however.
Though he left The Daily Show in August, Stewart hasn't been completely out of the spotlight during this election. He was still doing his show when Trump first decided to run for the nomination. In one segment, he called him an "Internet comment come to life."
This does seem like the right time for Stewart to come out of retirement, since there could be plenty of comedy to be mined from Cleveland.
