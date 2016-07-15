This Portable Hot Tub Is Your New Summer Party Trick

These portable hot tubs are making pool parties easier than ever before. Weltevree's Dutchtub doesn't require plugs like other hot tubs, so you can take it with you anywhere. Instead, the water inside is warmed with natural circulation from a fire. The tubs hold 650 liters of water and can heat the water to a balmy 100 degrees.
Each Dutchtub is handmade and uses an award-winning design from Floris Schoonderbeek. They're crafted out of a durable and lightweight polyester material, making them easy to move at just 165 pounds. Lounge in your Dutchtub with up to four friends or relax with a nice soak on your own. There's even a little built-in shelf on the side, which is ideal for a nice glass of wine.
They also come in five brilliant colors, including Dutchtub orange, pigeon blue, pebble grey, olive green, and terra red. A Dutchtub costs around $5,769, which, in the universe of hot tubs, is pretty competitive. If you don't have the cash to spare, though, maybe one of your friends will bring one to your next outdoor party. It is portable, after all.
Each Dutchtub is handmade and uses an award-winning design from Floris Schoonderbeek. They're crafted out of a durable and lightweight polyester material, making them easy to move at just 165 pounds. Lounge in your Dutchtub with up to four friends or relax with a nice soak on your own. There's even a little built-in shelf on the side, which is ideal for a nice glass of wine.
They also come in five brilliant colors, including Dutchtub orange, pigeon blue, pebble grey, olive green, and terra red. A Dutchtub costs around $5,769, which, in the universe of hot tubs, is pretty competitive. If you don't have the cash to spare, though, maybe one of your friends will bring one to your next outdoor party. It is portable, after all.
Advertisement