How This Photographer Felt After THAT Photo Went Viral

What happened right after you posted it online?

"It definitely went further than I expected. I’ve had photos go viral before, but this was a different scenario. The biggest difference that I noticed — and it makes me want to cry — is that the overwhelming response online has been so loving and supportive. It’s given me trust in online humanity [laughs]. I was like, 'Wow, we can actually be kind and not have to leave really stupid comments!' It blew me away. Everything I post, it always gets something nasty. That was really telling to me. I was like, 'huh, this could be healing for many.'"



What responses have stood out to you?

"The emails and messages I get from people who want to participate [in upcoming projects]... I write them back and I ask, 'Are you really comfortable with this? These could go online and the whole world could see them.' And they’re like, 'Yes! I want to feel good about myself and I want to inspire others.'



"And a lot of younger people are so appreciative, which is interesting. I wasn’t expecting that. I knew that elders would enjoy it. But a lot of younger people [have said], 'This makes me feel so hopeful and happy and at peace.' That was lovely to see."