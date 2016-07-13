Lena Dunham took to Instagram Tuesday to call out the use of guns in the media, starting with the poster for the new Jason Bourne movie.
Girls and Inside Amy Schumer producer Tami Sagher initially posted a photo to Instagram of the Bourne poster on a New York City subway platform. In the image, the gun held by the titular character was strategically ripped out.
Sagher captioned her photo, "Hey New Yorkers, what if we do some peeling & get rid of the guns in the Jason Bourne subway ads. So tired of guns."
Dunham supported her colleague's sentiments by reposting Sagher's original photo, adding, "Good idea @tulipbone! Let's go!" Dunham has since removed the post.
According to a New York Times report, the current gun death rate in the U.S. boils down to approximately 27 fatalities every day of the year. The country is still reeling from the police shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, as well as fatal shootings of five officers patrolling an otherwise peaceful protest in Dallas. Considering this recent eruption of gun-related violence, seeing less firearms on the way to work feels like a reasonable request.
