Meanwhile, back at the mansion, Jay and Madison have devised a new segment to keep the girls entertained and draw attention to their producing work. The women have a meeting with Dr. Wagerstein, during which they look into a hand mirror and confess the "truth" of why they think they weren't chosen to do the home visit with Darius. It gets pretty messy (and more than a little racist) but the sparks really start flying when Madison feeds one of her girls the secret about Tiffany hooking up with Darius's former manager Romeo at the beginning of the season. She gets called out and it looks like things could be over for her. But then Chet seeks Tiffany out and tells her that he will sneak her into Darius's quarters to have an honest conversation about the hookup if she'll introduce Chet to her dad, the NFL magnate. She agrees. Loads of wheelin' and dealin' in this episode.



After the shoots wraps in Alabama, Rachel and co. return home, and Coleman demands that they have a sit down with Chet and Quinn to talk about Jeremy attacking Rachel. Coleman wants Rachel to explain what she wants to do — a.k.a. he's hoping she'll want to call the police — but in the end, Rachel is persuaded by Quinn and Chet's line of thinking, which is that involving law enforcement will ultimately do more harm that good. Coleman seems disgusted by the fact that no one is doing the right thing by Rachel; Quinn and Chet realize that he might be threatening the solidarity in their little "family" trio, and decide to take matters into their own hands. Quinn stalks off and makes a phone call — to Adam, the bachelor from the last season who Rachel was involved with, hoping he'll come and interrupt the whole Coleman love connection.



While all this is happening behind closed doors, the cameras have started to roll on the contestants, and it's still not totally clear who Darius has decided to dismiss. In the end, he keeps Chantal, Yael, and Jameson, pausing before choosing between Tiffany and Beth Ann. But before he can say anything, Beth Ann rushes forward and begs his forgiveness, also telling the cameras that she is 100% sure that he is not the father, and that he has always been a perfect gentleman. Darius tells Beth Ann that he is setting up a college fund for her kid, but that he doesn't see their relationship moving forward. Ultimately, Tiffany — who told him the truth about what happened before her and Romeo — is chosen to stay on. Beth Ann stalks off the set, crying, and Darius rushes to confront Rachel, furious because he thinks that she is the one who orchestrated Beth Ann's Hail Mary attempt.

