We also get to meet the neo-Nazi neighbor from whom Julie steals WiFi, an encounter that's going to pay off right at the very end of the episode. But while we wait, Billy discovers that Cecil is a jelly-bean heir (this, surprisingly, does not stretch credulity for the random ways NYC trust-funders make family money). The ensuing Pretty Woman montage, complete with continuous mocking of Julia Roberts' infamous laugh, is a snarky gag that makes the episode worth watching.



Enter guest star Tina Fey, as herself, kind of. She's directing an episode of The Blacklist ("...which is a dream come true. For my agent"). This is a c-plot story that seemingly goes nowhere, but if you're a fan of 30 Rock, it's gratifying as hell.



Gird your loins, because all the loose ends at play here are about to come together in classic sitcom style. Julie brings her writing group to Cecil's old-timey party, because they don't believe a person like that could possibly exist, let alone be the basis for a TV show idea. Billy breaks up with Cecil because he is finally sent over the edge by the swarth of old timeys at the party. Billy lets him down gently, however, so that he doesn't have to break up with their shared gym and its three kinds of water: normal, lemon, and cucumber.



After a peek at these awful Brooklyn old timeys, powerful showrunner Lilith buys in and tells Julie they're going to pitch a concept to Netflix (good dig, considering Difficult People is on Hulu and this show idea sounds awful!). Julie, who is wearing a wool outfit from Eileen Fisher to fit in with the group, has an allergic reaction and gives Cecil a double wink while asking him to show her around his house. This harks back to an earlier joke about antique collectors wanting the secret sign to show you their Nazi memorabilia and clears up why her neo-Nazi neighbor is wandering around the party. Billy winds up breaking up with this gym, and this being Seinfeld...oh sorry, Difficult People, Julie gets caught high-fiving Billy by Lilith in a shot that looks like a Nazi salute and is barred from the Jewish writing cartel. Cecil's parting shot to Julie of, "Kathy Griffin, I love your work," is obviously a shout-out to her real-life Twitter hecklers.



It's back to a life of being recapper trash for Julie, and it's off to Curves in Staten Island for Billy.