“So this is what a gym looks like,” Julie says as Billy explains the basics of gay dating at the gym, and they proceed to say the absolute meanest things anyone has ever thought about Anne Hathaway. And so begins season 2 of the most New York-centric show in the television universe, about a TV recapper and a stand-up comedian.
Difficult People ups its guest star game with its sophomore premiere, packing in appearances by John Mulaney, Tina Fey, and Sandra Bernhard. Mulaney, playing Cecil Jellford, um, pops into frame as the most recent in a string of guys to give Billy a blowie in the gym shower. Billy's indiscretions have caused him to break up with a lot of gyms, we learn, so he's committed to dating Cecil. For about 15 minutes, until they meet on the sidewalk and Billy discovers he's an "old timey," which appears to be a type of person who fetishizes the 1940s by dressing in period attire with full commitment to the pre-WWII lifestyle. It's also a double-sided dig at hipsters and their embrace of "authenticity" and those New York Times weekend trend pieces that we all read, even though we know they're trolling us with the oddball slices of life they prodigiously uncover.
After a run-in with a fellow recapper turned TV writer named Heather, Julie is feeling jealous enough to scam her way into a Jewish networking group headed by showrunner Lilith Feigenbaum (Bernhard). The story line offers an explainer of traditional Shabbat, which requires Jews to rest from Friday evening to Saturday. This TV power group uses it as a time to unplug and get new ideas — a serious challenge for internet-addicted Julie. One of the most accurate jokes of the episode comes when Julie enlists her husband, Arthur, to be in charge of her internet presence while she's not allowed online. “Arthur, Google my name. Only read me glowing praise," Julie says. "Scrolling, scrolling," he replies...and scene.
We also get to meet the neo-Nazi neighbor from whom Julie steals WiFi, an encounter that's going to pay off right at the very end of the episode. But while we wait, Billy discovers that Cecil is a jelly-bean heir (this, surprisingly, does not stretch credulity for the random ways NYC trust-funders make family money). The ensuing Pretty Woman montage, complete with continuous mocking of Julia Roberts' infamous laugh, is a snarky gag that makes the episode worth watching.
