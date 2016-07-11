Fans have been eagerly anticipating Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, which is set to hit Netflix sometime this year. In the meantime, Melissa McCarthy has a little something to tide you over before the as-yet-unknown premiere date.
In an interview with E! News, the actress, who plays Lorelai's best friend Sookie St. James on the show, talked about all the additional Gilmore Girls episodes she's been writing...in her head.
"Seven hundred," she continued, "There's only four movies, but I have written an additional 696 episodes. It's kind of just me and a voice-over..."
The four movies are of course in reference to A Year in the Life, as the episodes will be broken up into four 90-minute films. As for the other 600-plus episodes that McCarthy is "working" on, we might have to wait a little longer to see those.
Considering that it looked for a while like McCarthy wasn't going to return to the Dragonfly Inn for the reboot, it's good to know that the show is still very much apart of her.
"It was fantastic," she said in response to a question about returning to Stars Hollow, "To be back there and to be back in that world was pretty dreamy. It just felt like we hadn't been gone all that long at all. It was really nice."
You can see Melissa McCarthy in Ghostbusters when it hits theaters July 15.
