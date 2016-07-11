Like so many brides-to-be before her, Beth Behrs has taken to Instagram to show off her engagement ring. The 2 Broke Girls star is getting married to her long-time boyfriend, Michael Gladis. Behrs has been dating Gladis, whom you might recognize as Paul Kinsey on Mad Men, for six years.
Behrs made her engagement public with an Instagram post featuring photo booth shots of the happy couple. She captioned the post, "I said yes! 6 years down a lifetime to go! #love."
Another engagement-themed post highlights her friends sharing in her excitement. The caption reads, "Thank you also to my beautiful friends and family! Can't wait to celebrate! #love." It sounds like more pre-wedding celebrations will be in her future.
