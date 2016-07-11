Update: Today is the day! Grab your gratis small Slurpee until 7 p.m. in honor of 7-Eleven's 50th birthday.
This story was originally published on July 9, 2016.
Everyone knows the best and most delicious way to cool yourself off and pick yourself up on a hot summer afternoon is by hitting up 7-Eleven for your favorite Slurpee. This has been the case ever since the Slurpee was invented 50 years ago, when some sodas were placed in a freezer and it resulted in a refreshing slushy consistency.
On Monday, July 11, you can break up your long, sweltering day with a freebie. In honor of Slurpee’s 50th birthday, 7-Eleven is giving away a free small Slurpee to all customers. Stop by your local 7-Eleven from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to get the goods.
In addition to your freebie, you can celebrate the big 5-0 with limited-time birthday-cake-flavored Slurpees — and other Slurpee products, like birthday-cake Slurpee donuts, Slurpee-flavored candy, Slurpee swirl candy straws, and even Slurpee-flavored ChapStick.
If all that isn't exciting enough, 7-Eleven is also launching NEW Sour Patch Kids Redberry-flavored Slurpees. WHAT?! That's right, the best Sour Patch Kids flavor is combining with your fav cool summer treat.
So, mark your calendar and get excited for a (likely) much-needed Monday pick-me-up.
