

After the big family meeting, Khloé and Kourtney call Kris to let her know that they know the big news, too. Whew! Kris can now enjoy her vacation in the Maldives. That's a relief. All of that family fun in Vail was exhausting. “I just needed a minute, because I felt really overwhelmed,” Kris says. She’s gearing up to be a grandmother for the sixth time. No better place to do that than in an underwater restaurant.



Later, when Kris has returned home, Khloé stops by and is surprised when she sees a picture of Kylie and Blac Chyna posted on Snapchat. Kris does her level best to convince Khloé that she should be happy. Kris wants everyone to meet with Rob and Chyna.



Khloé heads to Kylie’s house to get the dish on that photo. “So, pretty much Rob called me about the situation and he asked me to come for the meeting,” Kylie says to her older sister. So many meetings! This family is having more sit-downs than all three Godfather movies combined.



Kylie says that she and Chyna had a good talk. They cleared the air about Tyga. They came to an understanding. Kylie’s a budding makeup mogul, so she knows a thing or two about sealing a deal. “We have to take a Shapchat, so the world knows,” she told Chyna. “I think we should just be one happy family now,” Kylie says to Khloé.



Speaking of Kylie, the youngest Jenner opens up about her ongoing anxiety throughout the episode. The restocking of her insanely popular Lip Kit is looming and she is starting to worry. Last time the kits went on sale, the site crashed and there were lots of negative comments. Her feelings got hurt. But she’s excited for the launch and her fingers are crossed for a better outcome. “I’m so lucky and blessed to have found my passion, which is my cosmetic line,” she says.



At dinner, Kylie gets even more freaked out when Kim, Kris, and Khloé talk about how it feels to get booed at an event. Stories like that stress her out and send her anxiety into overdrive. Kourtney can empathize. She tells Kylie that she used to have a therapist on-call to deal with her own anxiety.



Kourtney and Khloé decide that working out will be a great stress reliever for Kylie. Which would be great, except that Kylie doesn’t seem too interested in the boot camp circuit with Don, the super trainer. “I kinda want to leave,” she says after the warm-up, which is exactly what she does.



Later, Kylie admits to Kim and Kourtney that she isn’t a person who was born to be famous. “I just know I’m not supposed to be famous," she says. "I can feel it deep down inside."



“I’m not, for sure!” Kourtney agrees.



Kim states the obvious with a sly smile: “I am.”



Kim gives her little sister some advice on how to deal with the negativity and the stress. Bottom line? Don’t read the comments and find a partner who doesn’t care about it. Someone super chill, like, you know, Kanye West.



The Lip Kit launch survives some manufactured drama when it looks like the website has crashed again. No worries, though, it is just a back-end administrative bug. No consumers were harmed in their attempts to purchase the slick product. The kits sell out in 30 minutes and Kylie is relieved. Maybe she’s cut out for this life, after all. “I’m so happy everything went well," she says. "I’m focusing on the positive."



That might be good advice for everyone in the Kardashian camp. Another baby is on the way. There are surely more sit-downs in the future. “The more we all bond together and heal together," Kris says, "the better life we will all have."



Sounds like it might be time for another vacation.