Game of Thrones' season 6 finale was so full of girl power it wouldn't seem weird for the show's iconic theme song to be replaced with "Run The World (Girls)." Okay, it would seem a little strange, but still thematically sensical. The show's seventh season will likely continue to focus on women in power, but behind the scenes, it's as male as a meeting of the Night's Watch. The lineup of directors and writers has been confirmed for GOT's seventh season — and there's not a single woman on the list. Cue Cersei chanting "shame."
Entertainment Weekly reports the four directors who will be working on the seventh season include Alan Taylor, Jeremy Podeswa, Mark Mylod, and Matt Shakman. The four men are all talented, with plenty of impressive credits, but it's still disappointing that for the third year running, there will be no women behind the camera, according to Vanity Fair. The writers room will also reportedly remain all-male. Think about how disappointed the khaleesi would be.
Advertisement