This Dad Got A Matching Tattoo Of His Son's Scar From Cancer Surgery

"I told him that if people wanted to stare, they could stare at both of us," he said.The photo has understandably gone viral, and Marshall has rightfully won the Best Bald Dad Award from the St. Baldrick's Foundation. The organization honors dads who have shaved their heads in solidarity with their own child or a child they know who has or had cancer.Alison Sutton, thefoundation’s social media manager, told BuzzFeed that it was "the first time we’ve seen an entry where a dad went above and beyond shaving his head in solidarity with his child and got a tattoo to build his son’s self-confidence."Marshall, however, wrote in a Facebook post , "I'm no better then [sic] any of the other contestants," adding, "We are all great fathers that would go to any extent to help our children."Gabriel, for his part, told BuzzFeed that he loves his dad's tattoo and the fact that it makes them "twins."