Following the fatal attacks on Pulse nightclub in Orlando earlier this month, there's been a lot of discussion about gun control in the United States — specifically, why it's easier for civilians to buy military-grade weapons than cold medicine. Orange is the New Black used its new season to be part of this vital conversation.
In episode 11 of season 4, which hit Netflix on June 17, we see a more detailed description of Crazy Eyes' backstory. We already knew that she was adopted and had a challenging time fitting in with other children, but this episode shows us exactly how she wound up in jail. Crazy Eyes worked as a greeter in a Walmart-like superstore, and part of her job was to check customers' receipts on their way out.
We see a close-up of Crazy Eyes looking at a receipt. She lists some innocuous items, like orange juice, and then delivers the surprising punch: "And an AR-15!" The camera pans out to a wide shot that shows us a woman with her shopping cart full of groceries — and a huge box with an AR-15 rifle in it. Crazy Eyes thanks her, and the woman goes on her merry way.
It's a brief moment, one that's not all that relevant to Crazy Eyes' backstory. The point, it seems, is to underscore how simple it is not only to purchase a gun in the United States, but to do so alongside everyday items like juice.
Given that less than a week separated the Orlando tragedy of June 12 and the debut of the fourth season of OITNB, it's unlikely that the AR-15 scene was added at the last minute. We reached out to Netflix for comment and are awaiting a response.
