Following the fatal attacks on Pulse nightclub in Orlando earlier this month, there's been a lot of discussion about gun control in the United States — specifically, why it's easier for civilians to buy military-grade weapons than cold medicine. Orange is the New Black used its new season to be part of this vital conversation.In episode 11 of season 4 , which hit Netflix on June 17, we see a more detailed description of Crazy Eyes' backstory. We already knew that she was adopted and had a challenging time fitting in with other children, but this episode shows us exactly how she wound up in jail. Crazy Eyes worked as a greeter in a Walmart-like superstore, and part of her job was to check customers' receipts on their way out.We see a close-up of Crazy Eyes looking at a receipt. She lists some innocuous items, like orange juice, and then delivers the surprising punch: "And an AR-15!" The camera pans out to a wide shot that shows us a woman with her shopping cart full of groceries — and a huge box with an AR-15 rifle in it. Crazy Eyes thanks her, and the woman goes on her merry way.It's a brief moment, one that's not all that relevant to Crazy Eyes' backstory. The point, it seems, is to underscore how simple it is not only to purchase a gun in the United States, but to do so alongside everyday items like juice.Given that less than a week separated the Orlando tragedy of June 12 and the debut of the fourth season of OITNB, it's unlikely that the AR-15 scene was added at the last minute. We reached out to Netflix for comment and are awaiting a response.