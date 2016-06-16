Jon Snow's future may be unclear on Game of Thrones, but off-screen Kit Harington is doing everything in his power to maintain his own well-being.
He does this by being very, very superstitious.
In an interview with This Morning, the actor revealed just how chained to superstition he is. The 29-year-old is currently acting in the play Doctor Faustus, and has a ritual that he performs before every show.
"I'll develop weird superstitions before going on stage," he said. "I have to kiss certain things before going on stage — my parents' picture, a picture of my brother..."
Except, one thing that isn't included in his routine — kissing a picture of his girlfriend, Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte on GoT. "My girlfriend was very upset when I told her," he admitted.
I mean, we wouldn't want Harington to actually break a leg during the play.
Harington also shared a few of his other odd superstitions...
He pats down the front-row seat and says, "Good luck, Tom," for no apparent reason, as Harington has no particular man named Tom in mind while he does this. He said he sometimes crosses over sides of the street because he has to "touch middle drains with his right foot."
Fully aware of the oddity of his actions, he acknowledged his "mad man" tendencies, but said he's okay with them, even if Leslie isn't. "I quite like it, I don't want to get rid of it," he said.
