This Woman Revived An Unconscious Stranger On Her Wedding Day

Not all heroes wear capes — in fact, some of them wear wedding dresses.
Julie Stroyne, a trauma nurse in Pittsburgh, PA, had just left her wedding reception with her husband when she saw a woman lying unconscious on a bench near a convention center.
Naturally, she kicked off her heels and dove in to revive the stranger.
The bride's sister, Kaitlyn Stroyne, told the Washington County Observer-Reporter that the woman didn't have a pulse. Thankfully, the bride wasted no time jumping to the woman's aid — wedding dress and all.
"My sister got down on her knees and immediately began CPR," she said. "Everyone around us was saying, 'The bride saved the day.'"
"There’s no time off," the bride said of the incident.
The Stroynes didn't get the name of the woman, who was wheeled away by paramedics, but hopefully this awesome newlywed's quick response saved a life that day.
Julie Stroyne, a trauma nurse in Pittsburgh, PA, had just left her wedding reception with her husband when she saw a woman lying unconscious on a bench near a convention center.
Naturally, she kicked off her heels and dove in to revive the stranger.
The bride's sister, Kaitlyn Stroyne, told the Washington County Observer-Reporter that the woman didn't have a pulse. Thankfully, the bride wasted no time jumping to the woman's aid — wedding dress and all.
"My sister got down on her knees and immediately began CPR," she said. "Everyone around us was saying, 'The bride saved the day.'"
"There’s no time off," the bride said of the incident.
The Stroynes didn't get the name of the woman, who was wheeled away by paramedics, but hopefully this awesome newlywed's quick response saved a life that day.
Advertisement