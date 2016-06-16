They're mortal enemies on Orange Is the New Black. But how do Kate Mulgrew and Selenis Leyva — who play Red and Gloria, the feuding cooks battling to take charge of Litchfield's prison kitchen — get along in real life?
Pretty well, according to their recent Q&A with BuzzFeed readers. "It's a professional regard," Mulgrew said of Leyva. "We also share an affinity, I don’t know if that’s just one of those gifts. I like her. I like her sensibility. I like her way. All of that works."
But workplace relationship aside, the debate over who is the real queen of the kitchen is just as fierce off screen. When a reader asked, "Who's a better prison chef?" the actresses made their allegiances clear.
"Gloria," answered Leyva. "Red," countered Mulgrew. Leyva stuck to her guns. "[Gloria's] food tastes better. It’s spicier. Everyone is very happy."
But Red ended the argument with a two-word mic drop: "Chicken Kiev."
Hey, Food Network, we think we've found your next Chopped contestants. You're welcome.
Pretty well, according to their recent Q&A with BuzzFeed readers. "It's a professional regard," Mulgrew said of Leyva. "We also share an affinity, I don’t know if that’s just one of those gifts. I like her. I like her sensibility. I like her way. All of that works."
But workplace relationship aside, the debate over who is the real queen of the kitchen is just as fierce off screen. When a reader asked, "Who's a better prison chef?" the actresses made their allegiances clear.
"Gloria," answered Leyva. "Red," countered Mulgrew. Leyva stuck to her guns. "[Gloria's] food tastes better. It’s spicier. Everyone is very happy."
But Red ended the argument with a two-word mic drop: "Chicken Kiev."
Hey, Food Network, we think we've found your next Chopped contestants. You're welcome.
Advertisement