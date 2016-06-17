Game of Thrones is known for many things. A complete disregard for fans' feelings when killing off favorite characters. General bloodshed. And, of course, recurring catchphrases. They're the quotes you might text fellow Game of Thrones fans to commiserate over the never-ending off-season. The house mottos or greetings that seem so much fancier than, "Hey, how's it going?"
But can you pick the real catchphrase out of a collection of fake Westeros-sounding expressions? Test your knowledge on the go-to lines of your favorite GoT characters, below. If you're worried about your performance, just say a little prayer to the Lord of Light.
