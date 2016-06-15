Outback Steakhouse may draw its inspiration from Australia, but the chain’s newest appetizer really couldn’t be more American.
If you’re a fan of Outback, you’re surely also fond of the iconic Bloomin’ Onion. Well, said fried indulgence is about to get a temporary upgrade. It's new version is called the Loaded Bloomin’ Onion.
According to Thrillist, the Loaded Bloomin’ Onion is made by adding French fries, Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, and bacon to the classic recipe. Like always, the appetizer will be served with its signature "Bloom sauce" and spicy ranch dressing.
You can get your hands on this outrageous new dish beginning June 21. But it's only being offered for a limited time. Outback locations will stop serving them on August 2. Why must all the best things in life be fleeting? (Thrillist)
