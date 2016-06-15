Billy Zane thinks that Rose chose wrong.



The actor spoke to Us Weekly in a Facebook Live chat that covered new Freeform series Guilt and, of course, his turn as the villainous Caledon 'Cal' Hockley in Titanic.



Zane, unsurprisingly, thinks that Jack was a bad choice for Rose.



"The world is divided into two kinds," Zane told Us. "When [women] were younger they were like, 'How can you do that to Jack?' And when they grow up they [now say to me], 'What was Rose thinking?'"



Cal is ever the villain. Zane is ignoring the fact that Rose was considering suicide before DiCaprio’s Jack stops her. It’s not like Rose was so enamored of the financial security Cal could have offered. Besides, Cal would have lost all of his money in the 1929 financial crash. So he can’t even offer that!



And he’s ignoring the fact that Leonardo DiCaprio is Leonardo DiCaprio and Billy Zane is, well, Billy Zane.



Watch the full interview below.



