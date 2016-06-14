These Stunning Cakes Have A Major Secret

Usually when we call a cake "mesmerizing," or "stunning" its not one that we have had any hand in making. In fact, it's typically some kind of viral video or social media post that we drool over briefly and move on.
But thanks to a new product that is pretty much its own baking hack, we can now turn any cake into an artful masterpiece. Stephanie Nass is the woman behind Chefanie Sheets, an innovation that will allow anyone to make the perfect dessert. The sheets are a paper-like (edible!) product that you can cut out using regular scissors and drape over any old cake (including store-bought) — taking said undecorated cake from blah to brilliant.
A tutorial is included with purchase as well as a ruler, but this is so easy it doesn't even really count as a DIY. (Although you should tell everyone it was, anyway.) Nass created several different original designs all of which are available via her online shop for $15 each, including shipping. If you want to get extra fancy, she does custom designs, too.
We got to check out one of the cakes in person before the launch, and it looked just as beautiful as they do in the photos. So next time you have a special occasion, simply turn a plain cake into a work of art for a fraction of the cost of buying a fancy treat. Now that's a hack we can get behind.
