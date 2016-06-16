"It’s an iconic scene in an iconic film," producer Zoe Samuel told Refinery29. "Psychopathic, villainous characters are never played by women. It also gave us the opportunity to talk about what a corporate drone’s uniform looks like for a woman, especially in an image we’ve never seen: That many women in a boardroom [with] powerful positions.”



Leonard said she came up with the series to target the lack of gender parity in the industry, and to add a visual element to conversations about diversity and representations of gender in movies.



"This is an experiment," Leonard said. "It's meant to start conversation about traditional gender roles in American movies. We’re looking to gender-flip the movies, and place men in the women’s roles. And we’re also looking to see what challenges we’re faced with when men are in what are traditionally feminine roles."



Watch the short, below.



