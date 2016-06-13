Washing bed sheets is my least favorite chore. There are just so many steps: strip the bed, wash the sheets, dry the sheets, remake the bed...and don’t even get me started on folding fitted sheets.
Even though the task is time-consuming, it’s probably one of the most necessary chores. We spend about one-third of our lives asleep. Plus, there are numerous other activities that take place on the mattress. (I’m not ashamed to admit I eat all of my meals in bed.) All that use makes your sheets an ideal environment for bacteria and fungus to thrive, and that means you better be washing your bedclothes a lot.
Now, one company has set out to ease your sheet-washing woes. Silvon just introduced the world's first line of bacteria-resistant sheets — and they're completely chemical-free. Instead, the sheets are made with silver, which is naturally bacteria-resistant. Here's how it works:
Even though the task is time-consuming, it’s probably one of the most necessary chores. We spend about one-third of our lives asleep. Plus, there are numerous other activities that take place on the mattress. (I’m not ashamed to admit I eat all of my meals in bed.) All that use makes your sheets an ideal environment for bacteria and fungus to thrive, and that means you better be washing your bedclothes a lot.
Now, one company has set out to ease your sheet-washing woes. Silvon just introduced the world's first line of bacteria-resistant sheets — and they're completely chemical-free. Instead, the sheets are made with silver, which is naturally bacteria-resistant. Here's how it works:
These sheets aren't just self-cleaning; they're also comfortable, which, let's face it, is the most important factor. They're made with Supima cotton, which is some of the softest, most durable cotton out there, and 100% of the cotton used by Silvon is grown in the United States.
Silvon still suggests washing these sheets about every two weeks, because there will be a buildup of dust and debris regardless. The company's Kickstarter has already reached well beyond its goal of $20,000, and initial production will begin later this month. The sheets will first be shipped to New York in July, and hopefully, the rest of the country will follow. Imagine one day living in a world where everyone's sheets are clean. (Elle Decor)
Silvon still suggests washing these sheets about every two weeks, because there will be a buildup of dust and debris regardless. The company's Kickstarter has already reached well beyond its goal of $20,000, and initial production will begin later this month. The sheets will first be shipped to New York in July, and hopefully, the rest of the country will follow. Imagine one day living in a world where everyone's sheets are clean. (Elle Decor)
Advertisement