Washing bed sheets is my least favorite chore. There are just so many steps: strip the bed, wash the sheets, dry the sheets, remake the bed...and don’t even get me started on folding fitted sheets Even though the task is time-consuming, it’s probably one of the most necessary chores. We spend about one-third of our lives asleep. Plus, there are numerous other activities that take place on the mattress. (I’m not ashamed to admit I eat all of my meals in bed.) All that use makes your sheets an ideal environment for bacteria and fungus to thrive, and that means you better be washing your bedclothes a lot.Now, one company has set out to ease your sheet-washing woes. Silvon just introduced the world's first line of bacteria-resistant sheets — and they're completely chemical-free. Instead, the sheets are made with silver, which is naturally bacteria-resistant. Here's how it works: