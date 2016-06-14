With that knowledge in mind, Chet manages to convince Tiffany that her dear old dad got her on Everlasting in an effort to manipulate Darius into joining his team, and that the only way she can get herself out of this situation is to ruin her chances at advancing through the next round. That's how she winds up getting busy with Darius' buddy Romeo (who also, by the way, is the guy Rachel had sex with in Las Vegas). But when Rachel sees Tiffany about to go down on Romeo on the live feed, she rushes in to stop it, fully knowing what Chet is trying to do. Rachel manages to break things up and also explains to Tiffany that her dad had nothing to do with her being on the show. Knowing Rachel, that may or may not be the truth. But Tiffany decides to stick it out and give Darius a chance: Turns out, they totally hit it off.



The only problem with that? Chet knows about what happened between Tiffany and Romeo — and now he has a wild card to play when it comes to his battle for control of the series.



Chet and Quinn aren't the only ones battling it out, though: The tension between Quinn and Rachel hits an all-time high when Quinn tells Rachel that maybe she doesn't have what it takes to run the series. "Maybe your mother was right," she says, while Rachel starts to tear up. "You're great, until you're not." Of course, it's completely possibly that Quinn is trying to light a fire under Rachel and use this comment as a twisted mode of motivation.



But — whatever Quinn intended — her crticism actually ends up backfiring, and making things worse for everyone involved. Rachel hits a new low and goes to see the network president, Gary, on her own, and rats out Quinn and Chet for their on-set tug-of-war. She positions herself as the right person to be handling the series while her mentors get their squabble sorted out.

