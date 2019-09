We got some early intel that, in the second season of UnReal, there would be a major power struggle between Rachel and Quinn. Turns out: It's worse than we could have imagined.In "Insurgents," the second episode of this season , things kick off with some major tension between the besties, who had matching tattoos with the phrase "money dick power" inked on their inner wrists not long ago. Quinn isn't convinced of Rachel's ability to be the showrunner since she lost track of their leading man, Darius Beck, at the beginning of filming. So she's back in the driver's seat, which means Rachel is left trying to prove herself again. And that's going to be harder than ever to do this season since she basically doesn't have any allies left.As for the Everlasting drama, Rachel is working the Southern racist angle to try to fire up some controversy between two of the contestants. But once Jay gets wind of what she's trying to do — namely, pit Black Lives Matter activist Ruby against Confederate-bikini Southern belle Beth Ann — he decides that he's going to get back at Rachel and help Ruby's cause all at the same time.Jay tells Ruby exactly what Rachel is trying to do, and that he'll help her advance through the rounds and not just get written off as a "Black bitch" stereotype. She agrees and keeps her mouth shut when Beth Ann trots out her offensive bathing suit, although the ensemble definitely creates a stir among the other contestants. Rachel is super confused about why her plan to stir up trouble didn't work, and Quinn is infuriated that they aren't getting good clips.All of this is made worse by the fact that Chet is trying to film his own show on top of the footage that's already being created, in order to prove to Quinn that he can make a better series than she can. But even Chet knows that he can't beat Quinn without engaging in some major sabotage, so he isolates one of her "wifey" picks and tries to ruin her continued participation in the show. Tiffany is a beautiful blonde who has spent her life in the NFL world because her father is a big-time team owner — and the last thing she wants to do is to date a (football) player.