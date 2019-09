We interrupt your summer vacation plans with the depressing news that you could have a lot more time off if you lived and worked in a different country. Sorry to be a downer, but GetVoiP recently released a list of 40 countries that have the most and fewest vacation days — and the U.S. didn't fare too well.To create the list, GetVoiP, a cloud computing advisor, used data from the Organization for Economic Co‑operation and Development (OECD), Center for Economic and Policy Research, and International Labor Organizations, and examined the labor laws of countries around the world. Brazil came out on top, with 30 paid leave days and 11 public holidays, giving its citizens 41 vacation days a year. That's more than two months off!But the biggest question those of us currently planning summer getaways are asking is: Where does the U.S. fall on the list? The data finds that the average American receives 16 paid leave days and 10 holidays, which totals 26 vacation days. However, researchers argued that this could be a high estimate, as not all those paid leave days or holidays are required by U.S. law. Boo! Even with 26 days off, the U.S. still came in at number 34 out of 40 on the list.