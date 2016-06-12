While Dougal is making Redcoat kebabs on the battlefield, Jamie and Murtagh return with news of victory and a British retreat. Fergus is less enthusiastic, as he's shaken by the idea that he may have killed a man.



The after-party — fueled by fat jokes at Rupert's expense and a literal pissing contest between Jamie and the injured Redcoats —is brought to a halt by the sudden appearance of Prince Charles. His subsequent speech about the bond between England and Scotland is also brought to a halt, by a fuming Dougal. He's outraged to see everyone yukking it up with the Brits, but Charles stops his tantrum. In a rare show of leadership, the royal brands him a "bloodthirsty barbarian" he wants out. Jamie stands up for his uncle, and manages to secure him a role as leader of the Highlander dragoon, a sort of guerrilla force. Dougal's grateful, but he knows what's up: He's more or less being exiled so he's out of Jamie's way.



All of this time, and nobody's thought to check on Angus. He's passed out, and Claire is horrified to discover that his mild concussion was masking internal bleeding. All they can do is watch as the fiery Scotsman spits up blood and dies. Rupert reacts to the loss of his best friend by heaving himself out of bed and taking the sword promised to him. We can only presume Scarlett's next.