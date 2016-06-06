We knew rosé was a super-popular summer beverage, but we never would have guessed people would pay $27,000 for a bottle of it. Last weekend, record prices for the wine appeared at Jue Lan Club, a new hotspot in Southampton, NY.
The club's drink menu included a six-liter bottle of Dom Pérignon Rosé for $27,000 and a three-liter of Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Rosé for $12,000. If those are both too steep for your wine budget, don’t worry. You could instead get a three-liter bottle of Dom Pérignon for $7,600. (That's more than six months of rent for many of us.)
You’d think that, with prices that extreme, Jue Lan Club wouldn’t have seen much action. But quite the contrary. According to Page Six, the restaurant had a huge crowd; people waited hours to be seated. In addition to the absurd wine-list drama, someone also punched the restaurant’s owner, Stratis Morfogen, in the face. Clearly tensions were running just as high as the rosé prices. (Page Six)
