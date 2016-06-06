Kylie Jenner Just Paid $100 For One Cup Of Lemonade

This past weekend, Kylie Jenner made some neighborhood kids extremely happy. On Saturday, Kylie posted a video on Snapchat of her and her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou — a.k.a. StassieBaby — buying drinks from a lemonade stand run by a group of young boys. Now, back in my day, we could only get away with charging about 50 cents for a cup of lemonade. But these kids just made major bank.
The videos on Kylie’s Snapchat show her first passing about $6 out from the car window in exchange for two cans of Coca-Cola. She then requests two glasses of lemonade, and when she gets the cups, the reality star hands the boy a crisp $100 bill. Cha-ching! The boy responds with an adorable and enthusiastic “thank you!” Giggling, Kylie says, "We love you."
In the last video of the lemonade Snapchat saga, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan comments to the camera that the drinks may not have been worth the splurge. "It's just Crystal Light and water," she laughs. Clearly, the Cooking with Kylie star has very high lemonade-stand standards. (E! Online)
