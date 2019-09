This Guy Does Perfect Impersonations Of '90s Nickelodeon Cartoons

Impressionist and YouTuber Brock Baker has an ear — and a voice — for nostalgia.He’s made a video in which he does a whopping 23 impressions from classic Nickelodeon cartoons that any '90s kid will remember. Among the impressions are the titular Ren and Stimpy; Roger and Skeeter from Doug; Rocko and Heffer from Rocko’s Modern Life; and a bunch of Real Monsters. And that’s just the beginning.Not only does Baker do a spot-on impersonation of all the characters, he has them comment on their places in the pop culture lexicon. Even as far as impression videos go, this one does a lot more than just repeat classic lines. That’s debatably a harder skill, since there’s writing involved as well as voice talent.While it might not be as impressive as this video of Mel Blanc , but Blanc had the advantage of actually being the voice of a ton of classic cartoon characters. So operating from the notable disadvantage of only being a guy without connection beyond nostalgia, Baker is doing an amazing job.We’d definitely hire him to voice our cartoons.