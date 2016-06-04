This Guy Does Perfect Impersonations Of '90s Nickelodeon Cartoons

Impressionist and YouTuber Brock Baker has an ear — and a voice — for nostalgia.
He’s made a video in which he does a whopping 23 impressions from classic Nickelodeon cartoons that any '90s kid will remember. Among the impressions are the titular Ren and Stimpy; Roger and Skeeter from Doug; Rocko and Heffer from Rocko’s Modern Life; and a bunch of Real Monsters. And that’s just the beginning.
Not only does Baker do a spot-on impersonation of all the characters, he has them comment on their places in the pop culture lexicon. Even as far as impression videos go, this one does a lot more than just repeat classic lines. That’s debatably a harder skill, since there’s writing involved as well as voice talent.
While it might not be as impressive as this video of Mel Blanc, but Blanc had the advantage of actually being the voice of a ton of classic cartoon characters. So operating from the notable disadvantage of only being a guy without connection beyond nostalgia, Baker is doing an amazing job.
We’d definitely hire him to voice our cartoons.
