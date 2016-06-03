Everyone knows the very best part of McDonald's is the fries — even McDonald's. Maybe that's why the fast-food chain just opened a completely new restaurant in Sydney, Australia, that serves nothing else.
The pop-up, called Fries With That, is only open for one weekend. As much as we love McDonald's classic deliciously salty fries, the temporary location will serve six different takes on French fries. According to Seventeen, special topping options include: chipotle cheese, gravy, Peri Peri cheese sauce, sweet chili and sour cream, pesto mayo and Parmesan, curry, and bacon-Parmesan-Caesar. Is your mouth watering yet?
The pop-up is more than just a crazy lark; it actually serves an important purpose. After taste testing, customers will vote on their favorite fries via Facebook. The winning topping will become a permanent menu item in Australian McDonald's locations. So, there you go: You have yet another reason to dream of venturing down under.
