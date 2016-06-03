In this sketch, Schumer is pregnant — and so are three of her girlfriends. They're all sitting around, drinking cucumber water, and talking about their birthing plans. The joke here is that some people spend a lot of time trying to reinvent parenting — and even birthing itself. Thus we have the mantra of this bit: "It's better for the baby." Who needs Western medicine when you can birth the baby on the highest mountain in Tibet? And while we're at it, wouldn't it just be better if we all had babies by the ocean and let the newborn choose between us and the ocean?