14 Heartbreaking Confessions From Women Who Have Dealt With Miscarriages

Jessica Chou
The media tends to depict pregnancy as a miraculous time during which giving up the occasional glass of wine is the worst thing that could happen. And for the most part, it ignores one devastating, but very common, potential aspect of pregnancy: miscarriage.

About 10% to 25% of all known pregnancies end in miscarriage, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. But the prevalence of miscarriages doesn't mean that there is space to talk about it.

While the internet has certainly given women a place to discuss many aspects of motherhood, oftentimes, there's a taboo around the topic of pregnancy loss. Women who miscarry often feel withdrawn and depressed, or worried that the people around them won't know how to react or what to say. They might even experience problems in their relationships as a result of a miscarriage.

Ahead, we've rounded up 14 heartbreaking secrets, shared on the anonymous secret app Whisper, from women who've dealt with miscarriages. The emotions described range from shame to guilt to embarrassment, but all of these secrets showcase the need to open up the conversation about this difficult subject.

Just know: If you're struggling through a miscarriage, you're not alone — and there's help out there if you need it.
I haven't been the same since my miscarriage. Sometimes I wonder if I will ever be happy again. I feel like I lost a part of me with my baby.
I haven't thought of my miscarriage in a few days and I feel so guilty about it. What's wrong with me?
I had a miscarriage 2 months ago. I still add names I like to a list on my phone. It breaks my heart.
I've had three miscarriages. I'm ready to stop trying. My husband isn't. He doesn't see that it causes me physical and emotional pain..
I had a miscarriage about three weeks ago and it's so hard to talk to him because he reminds me of the baby. I feel broken and alone.
I had a miscarriage a month ago. Every time I smile I feel guilty for feeling happy for just a moment.
Last year, I had a miscarriage. This year, I had another. No one understands that pain
I don't talk about my miscarriage because I feel like people will tell me it wasn't a real pregnancy
I had a miscarriage 2 years ago. I still haven't been able to conceive with my husband. I'm afraid he loves me less because of it.
I had a miscarriage a few years ago, and some of my family and friends still don't believe I was ever pregnant.
Me and my ex were trying for a baby. I had a miscarriage.. We broke up because he couldn't cope
My sister asked me why I was so emotional during the birth of her son/my nephew. I didn't tell her that I had a miscarriage two days prior.
I posted my ultrasound photos to Facebook when I found out I was pregnant and then had a miscarriage 4 days later. I'm really embarrassed.
It'll be a week since I found out about my miscarriage and I still feel nothing. It's like I'm not even here. I want my baby.
