Gilbert says you only need a small amount of heat to activate the wax — the lowest setting on your curling iron or flat iron will get the job done. Apply one or two pumps (three or four if your hair is extra-long or thick) and run through wet hair, root to tip. Style as usual, then go as many days or styles as you like. Gilbert notes that this is great for both the restless styler and the infrequent shampooer — it can help you go longer between shampoos because you don't have to try and battle frizz, flat locks, cowlicks, or that crazy "What the hell did I do last night that made my hair stick up like Marge Simpson?" hair. "Because you don't add [more] product in the hair, you [don't have to wash as much]," she says.