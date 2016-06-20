Usually, it's pretty easy to tell early on what the life lessons will be from any given episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In recent weeks, there have been meditations on public versus private faces and the downstream effect of all of those paparazzi. But this week’s episode is basically all about a family vacation to Vail. No life lessons, just a reiteration of what should be the motto on the Kardashian crest: It’s all about family.



Where’s Rob? That’s the question that keeps coming up over and over again. While early in the season it looked as if the prodigal son had returned, almost, to the fold with his new house and promises to his mom Kris, he's still pretty scarce around Calabasas. Early on, his sisters make a joke of it.



“Who’s Rob?” says Khloé.



“Good question. Rob has his life with Chyna,” Kourtney says. In her one-on-one, the eldest Kardashian says she’s happy that he’s getting out of the house (someone literally says that in every episode) and hopes he is truly happy with Blac Chyna.



Kris is busy planning a surprise trip for everyone. She has decided to return to Vail, a place that the family vacationed with Robert Kardashian for many years. Kris calls to invite Rob. His first question is "Who is going?" The problem, of course, is Tyga. Rob says that if Kylie’s boyfriend is going, that would “put him in a situation.” Despite assurances from Kris, Rob makes no promises.



Back at Kris’ house, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Kylie are gathered in the kitchen. Kris tells them about the family getaway to a secret destination. “I’m not going to tell you where we’re going, but you’re going to need a sweater,” Kris says. Kourtney’s first question is also "Who is going?" She asks specifically about Rob, but the subtext of her question is, like her brother's, about Tyga. Kris says Scott wants to come, and Kourtney isn’t so sure, given Scott and Tyga’s propensity to get out of hand.



(The best line of the night happens right here in the kitchen. Kourtney is toasting a tortilla on Kris’ gas stove. “Mom, where is your ghee?” she asks. “I don’t know,” her mother responds. “What goes on in this house?” Good question, Kourtney.)



Kourtney decides that it's okay if Scott comes along, much to Kris’ relief. Kris immediately calls Scott with the invite. Kourtney has some words of advice for her ex: “You need to keep it together, dude, and just have a great time with your kids and your family.”



It might take a village to raise a child, but it takes not one, but two, private jets to get the Kardashian crew to Vail. Jet number one is for Kris, Kendall, Kylie, and Khloé. Jet number two is the family jet: Kim, Kanye, Scott, Kourtney, and the littles.



“Get ready for the adventure of a lifetime!” Kourtney says.



Kim is still looking for Rob, who clearly isn’t coming. Scott says Rob’s in Kentucky. He was always going to be in Kentucky, at least according to Scott. No surprise that Rob’s a no-show, but Kris seems to have been in the Kim camp on this one. “I’m so disappointed. I’m so sad that Rob isn’t coming on this ski trip. Making another memory without him is breaking my heart,” she says.



Soon, the mystery destination is revealed. Vail! The older daughters are very excited to return. Kim and Kourtney are particularly excited to share this piece of their childhood with their kids. They're also apparently very excited to check out their social feeds. “Guys, look outside! Get off your phones,” Kris says as they drive into town.



The return to Vail is a genuine family moment. Kris has decorated the apartment with snapshots from prior vacations. She has even invited several old family friends to join them. One particularly funny addition is Todd Kraines. Longtime viewers will recognize the name from the “Hi, Auntie Kris, it’s me, Todd Kraines,” prank call that has been made many times by Scott on the show. Todd lives up to his hype, including during a tipsy game of Cards Against Humanity. “Why am I sticky?” is a meme in the making.



