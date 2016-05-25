France Has A Wine Theme Park & It Sounds Amazing

Move over, Disney World. There’s now a theme park that’s perfect for adults. It’s called La Cité du Vin, which means “the city of wine” in French. Told you it was perfect. France's brand-new wine amusement park sits on the bank of the Garonne River in Bordeaux wine country. From conception to construction, it's taken seven years to complete.
Like any good amusement park, La Cité du Vin has rides. There's a simulated boat journey, which takes its passengers on a merchant’s galley around the world. You can also find tasting sessions led by experts, listen to famous stories of drunkenness, and purchase wine from over 80 countries.
Every aspect of the place is an ode to vino, including the incredible architecture of the 10-story building. According to La Cité du Vin’s website, the architects “designed a space shaped by symbols of identity: gnarled vine stock, wine swirling in a glass...Every detail of the architecture evokes wine’s soul and liquid nature.”
La Cité du Vin will open its doors for the first time on June 1 and you can get a general admission ticket for about $20. Of course, you'll have to fly to France. Still, what better way is there to celebrate National Wine Day than by planning your trip to this one-of-a-kind experience? (CNTraveler)
