After last week's heady mix of a stillbirth, royal sexual favors, and a child's brutal rape, we all needed a palate cleanser. Roll on, Scotland.Jamie, Claire, Murtagh, and Fergus have swapped satin gowns and nights at Madame Elise for tartan prints and growing tatties back in Lallybroch. Jamie's sister Jenny has wasted no time in having another baby, on whom Jamie can't resist doting. We'd hire him to babysit. Do you need kids for that?Anyway, the farm life seems to be treating a loved-up Jamie and Claire well. They're healing their "battered souls," which means things can only go downhill. On cue, a letter arrives informing Jamie that his signature has been forged and he's publicly outed himself as a loyal supporter of Charles Stuart. He'll now be seen as a traitor to the crown, and with Charles gathering his army in Scotland, joining the cause is really the only option. Claire suggests they high-tail it to Ireland, but Jamie's convinced he can still change history by helping the Jacobites win the war. Ultimately, though, it's about keeping his family and beloved homeland intact, not putting Charles in charge (heh).Jamie rounds up local men to serve, but is annoyed when he's sent to recruit a certain Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat, to the cause. According to Jenny, Simon is an "old buzzard with loyalty only to those who line his pockets." He's also she and Jamie's grandfather, having sired a child, their father, with a kitchen maid. He sounds like a pill, but Jamie agrees to meet with him at Beaufort Castle.And so the Frasers say goodbye to Jenny and her family, leaving Fergus in Murtagh's care for the time-being. It's not long before they bump into another familiar face, however. Colum MacKenzie has also arrived, eager to discuss a response to Charles' rebellion with Lord Lovat. He doesn't seem fazed by Claire's anger over that whole almost-having-her-burned-as-a-witch brouhaha.Things are about to get even more uncomfortable for Claire. Jamie's grandsire Lord Lovat arrives with his shirt unbuttoned to his navel and a handful of crude Sassenach jokes at his own disposal. He wastes no time in kicking her out so the menfolk can scratch their balls and talk politics. That's when she bumps into Becky with the good hair — Laoghaire. Her old romantic rival is there as Colum's maid. She apologizes for her role in the witch trial drama, and Claire shuts her down. “I don’t hate you, Laoghaire," she snaps. "I pity you." Cue tears.The two women are treated as little more than eye candy at that night's heated dinner date. Nobody cares what the Sassenach has to say, and both Lord Lovat and his son, Young Simon, can't resist devouring Laoghaire with their eyes. This results in the father humiliating his son, while Jamie tries to rally everyone together in support of Charles' cause.