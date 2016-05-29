The Frasers' takeaway: Colum is trying to undermine the Jacobite rebellion. Lord Lovat is playing both sides, which probably means he wants something in return. Sure enough, Lord Lovat admits that he wants Jamie to pledge the fealty he refused to grant Colum. What he really wants is control of Lallybroch, and makes some creepy comments about Claire's honor to get his point across. Jamie responds by outing Claire as a witch who'll pretty much strap sticks of dynamite to his genitals if he tries anything. Grandpappy, who has a superstitious side and his own seer, is suitably scared.



A plan is hatched. Jamie and Claire plan to use Laoghaire to boost Young Simon's confidence and convince him to stand up to his father about the rebellion. Claire manipulates the girl into chatting up Young Simon on a long walk. She leaves them to flirt while she speaks with Lord Lovat's seer. She's on his shit list because she had an ominous vision of him dying a traitor's death Ned Stark-style. Claire files this information away for later, then discovers that Young Simon has run off, no doubt flustered by the female attention.



Colum, meanwhile, is begging Jamie not to join Charles' cause, as he thinks the rebellion will just "melt away." In the end, Lord Lovat gathers everyone together and announces that he has two documents prepared. One assigns him ownership of Lallybroch in exchange for troops; the other is a pact of neutrality with Colum and the MacKenzie clan.



Jamie is just about to sign the Lallybroch contract when Claire drops her mug and has (fakes) a vision. She repeats his seer's execution vision to Lord Lovat, throwing in some Jacobite-symbolizing white roses for good measure. He reacts by grabbing a knife to slice her throat, but is stopped by Young Simon. Pepped up by a loving glance from Laoghaire, the son announces that he'll join Jamie's fight. His father, however, decides to stand with Colum and remain neutral.



As Jamie and Claire prepare to set off with Young Simon, Lord Lovat's true intentions become clear. The neutrality agreement with Colum keeps him safe with the British, but he's happy to keep the Stuarts sweet by letting his son take off with dozens of his kilt-clad men. In another life, he'd be Frank Underwood.



The troops set off, with Claire feeling optimistic for once. It's time to make some lemonade.

