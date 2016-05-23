It’s Monday morning, which means a few of us are still recovering from a fun, booze-soaked weekend. So what better time to discover a new and tasty hangover cure? Unfortunately, the newest and tastiest is only available in South Korea. This past Friday, a South Korean chain of convenience stores began stocking an ice cream bar designed to soothe hangover symptoms. It’s aptly named the Gyeondyo-bar, Eater reports, which roughly translates to “hang in there.”
These grapefruit-flavored miracle bars contain oriental raisin tree fruit extract, a hangover remedy that has been used in China for 500 years, and was more recently used to prevent lab rats from getting drunk. Because drinking plays an important role in the South Korean business world, hangover cures have become a $126 million a year industry, according to Eater. According to a 2014 report from the World Health Organization, South Koreans drink 12.3 liters of alcohol per capita each year — the most of any country in the Asia-Pacific region.
It's a little disappointing that we don't have the "hang in there" bars in the U.S., but if anyone's in need of a sweet treat that will relieve the aftereffects of too many cocktails, it sounds like it's South Korea. We'll just have to settle for egg sandwiches and burritos.
These grapefruit-flavored miracle bars contain oriental raisin tree fruit extract, a hangover remedy that has been used in China for 500 years, and was more recently used to prevent lab rats from getting drunk. Because drinking plays an important role in the South Korean business world, hangover cures have become a $126 million a year industry, according to Eater. According to a 2014 report from the World Health Organization, South Koreans drink 12.3 liters of alcohol per capita each year — the most of any country in the Asia-Pacific region.
It's a little disappointing that we don't have the "hang in there" bars in the U.S., but if anyone's in need of a sweet treat that will relieve the aftereffects of too many cocktails, it sounds like it's South Korea. We'll just have to settle for egg sandwiches and burritos.
Advertisement