The Best Sitcoms You Probably Didn't Watch

Thanks to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, it's not uncommon for struggling TV shows with niche fan bases to get saved from demise. Hulu picked up The Mindy Project, and Netflix brought us a fourth season of Arrested Development. Even Yahoo! stepped in to save Community.
But not every sitcom has been so lucky. Some cult favorites, like Party Down, live on in fans' memories, while other shows have been forgotten entirely. While many of the sitcoms' stars were relatively unknown at the time, some of the actors on these shows are recognizable from their current (and more successful) TV series and movies.
We've rounded up some of the best sitcoms in recent memory that were canceled before their time. Any underrated sitcoms that lasted between one and three seasons were fair game.
So, how much do you really know about forgotten sitcoms? Test your knowledge with our quiz!
