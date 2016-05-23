If you're a fan of eating healthy, but making time to cook during the week often feels completely impossible, you're going to love the latest news from Hungryroot, a company that sells vegetable-based meals and products, all of which come almost ready-to-eat. No, we're not talking about those services that send you dinner in a bunch of plastic baggies and you still have to cook it. Hungryroot meals take minimal prep (think pouring a sauce over spiralized veggie noodles), and all of its products are ready in seven minutes or less in the microwave or on the stove.
The company announced today that its dishes are now available for order nationwide, via the Hungryroot website, Amazon Fresh, Fresh Direct, and in-store at certain Whole Foods locations. You can order meals like carrot noodles with tangy Sriracha peanut dressing, cauliflower couscous with Moroccan almond curry, and beet noodle with savory almond sesame sauce. Not to mention sides, breakfast, and treats like vegan almond chickpea cookie dough. Plus, there are bulk buy options that will feed you for a week. The full meals tend to vary in price from $6 to $9 per product, and they're more if you add optional tofu or chicken.
The eats will arrive to your doorstep ready for the microwave or stovetop and last in the fridge for seven days. Top Chef Masters alum Franklin Becker is behind the recipes (many of which feature trendy spiralized veggies), which seek to disrupt the current status quo of grab-and-go meals. Hungryroot's mission is, "unleashing the flavor of vegetables and turning them into fresh, inventive, irresistible foods that are easy to cook, shelf 'steady,' incredibly nutritious, and most importantly, something you’ll crave," its website explains. While the price might not be as low as whipping up a dinner from scratch, we'd gladly trade in some of our typical takeout orders for an artfully prepared plate of fresh veggies.
The company announced today that its dishes are now available for order nationwide, via the Hungryroot website, Amazon Fresh, Fresh Direct, and in-store at certain Whole Foods locations. You can order meals like carrot noodles with tangy Sriracha peanut dressing, cauliflower couscous with Moroccan almond curry, and beet noodle with savory almond sesame sauce. Not to mention sides, breakfast, and treats like vegan almond chickpea cookie dough. Plus, there are bulk buy options that will feed you for a week. The full meals tend to vary in price from $6 to $9 per product, and they're more if you add optional tofu or chicken.
The eats will arrive to your doorstep ready for the microwave or stovetop and last in the fridge for seven days. Top Chef Masters alum Franklin Becker is behind the recipes (many of which feature trendy spiralized veggies), which seek to disrupt the current status quo of grab-and-go meals. Hungryroot's mission is, "unleashing the flavor of vegetables and turning them into fresh, inventive, irresistible foods that are easy to cook, shelf 'steady,' incredibly nutritious, and most importantly, something you’ll crave," its website explains. While the price might not be as low as whipping up a dinner from scratch, we'd gladly trade in some of our typical takeout orders for an artfully prepared plate of fresh veggies.
Advertisement