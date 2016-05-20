Leonardo DiCaprio is a major dreamboat — and not just because of his stunning good looks and incredible acting prowess. He’s also devoted to giving back. DiCaprio has been a fervent supporter of organizations like the World Wildlife Fund, GLAAD, and Global Green U.S.A. Last night, he continued to do his part at the American Foundation for AIDS Gala at Cannes.
The Oscar winner offered up a week in his Palms Springs, CA, vacation home for a charity auction. How much would you spend to sleep in Leo’s bed for an entire week? A lot, right? Well, keep in mind that Leo himself was not included in the deal. Still, someone purchased the auction item for $500,000.
The prize came with some very specific parameters. The lucky winner is allowed to stay at Leo’s lavish estate from 3 p.m. on January 16 until 10 a.m. on January 23 of next year. Only 12 people are permitted to join, provided that everyone follows the “house rules.” Looks like Leo’s pretty strict.
According to Variety, other items up for bid were a camouflage-print Ferrari, which went for $1.1 million, and a day with Kevin Spacey, which sold for $575,000. In total, the 23rd annual amfAR Gala raised $25 million for HIV/AIDS research. Not too shabby! Though, imagine how much more they would have raised if DiCaprio had included himself as part of the prize package. (Cosmopolitan)
