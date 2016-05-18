Yes, There Is A TV Show Based In Every State

It can seem like every major TV show is set in New York City or California. If really pressed, you can probably remember Breaking Bad takes place in New Mexico and the Golden Girls spend their retirement in Florida. But a TV inspired map created by Mic shows there's a TV show set in every state in the country.
To create the map, the show with the highest series finale numbers in a specific state, was deemed the most popular. Or, if there was no highly viewed finale, the longest running show in the state was chosen.
Some are obvious selections. No other show set in Tennessee could outshine Nashville. Others had more competition to come out victorious, like Full House dominating California and Seinfeld winning New York. And others aren't so much the pride of their home states as the answer to a trivia question. Did you know The Grinder was set in Idaho?
