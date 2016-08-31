A New Boozy Taco Bell Cantina Could Be Coming To A City Near You

Taco Bell is getting a new look. The fast-food chain is going "modern chic" with four brand-new restaurant redesigns that might end up at a location near you. The makeovers will be tested this summer at Taco Bell locations throughout Orange County, CA, near the company's headquarters.



The goal behind T-Bell’s new aesthetic is to better reflect the communities in which it operates. “It’s no longer one-size-fits-all,” stated Deborah Brand, VP of Development and Design at Taco Bell Corp. “Consumers are looking for a localized, customized, and personalized experience that reflects the diversity of their communities — the flexibility in bringing these four designs to life gives us just that.”



The four design concepts are dubbed Modern Explorer, California Sol, Heritage, and Urban Edge. According to Marisa Thalberg, Taco Bell Corp's chief marketing officer, “While all four restaurant designs each have a different contextual personality, they all share a commonality in expressing Taco Bell’s brand like never before. From the open kitchen that showcases our freshly prepared foods to the community tables designed for friends to hang out, each of these formats fosters a modern, unique experience.”