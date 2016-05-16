Sophie Turner Talks About That Emotional Stark Family Reunion

The last time two Starks were in the same room in Game of Thrones, it was when Robb and Catelyn were murdered at the Red Wedding. That all changed during Sunday’s episode, in which Jon Snow and Sansa Stark found themselves embracing at Castle Black following Jon’s resurrection and Sansa’s dramatic escape from Winterfell.
Their reunion was the first time they shared a screen since the pilot episode. We can’t even count how many murders there have been since then (at least two or three, right?).
Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa, says that the reunion was a long time coming and a welcome development. It’s easy to forget that, although all the actors work on the same show, Game of Thrones is a production that spans continents. It’s not like they’re all on a studio backlot.
“I’m most excited for the fact I get to see Kit [Harrington, who plays Jon Snow] and get to act with him,” she tells EW. “Kit is one of my best mates and we had just one scene together in the pilot, where we’re waiting on the king. It’s like working with an older brother. I’ve watched his work over the past four years and I think he’s amazing. He’s so focused and dedicated.”
Though their initial relationship was frosty — Sansa is her mother’s daughter and Catelyn thought (maybe falsely) that Jon was the result of Ned’s unfaithfulness — Turner says that things may be improving. Then again, after you've spent some quality time with Ramsay Bolton and Joffrey Baratheon, you’d love to see a familiar face.
“People can kind of assume that Sansa’s very much like her mother and her mother wasn’t very fond of Jon,” Turner tells EW. “But Sansa is also different from her mother so she tries her best.”
Turner goes on to say that this is all part of Sansa’s newfound power.
“She’s been through so much,” Turner tells EW. “She knows Jon is her older brother and Davos is older and wiser, but she’s probably been through more than both of them. She’s not just going to go along with other people’s decisions.”
After her fiery speech about taking back Winterfell, we're just excited to be along for the ride.
[Editor's note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Sansa was married to Joffrey Baratheon.]
