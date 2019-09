No one is writing new Nancy Drew novels these days. But if the book series happens to get revived, might we make this suggestion for the next new plot: Nancy Drew and the Mystery of the Sexist Agenda. It's got kind of a nice ring to it, right?Remember that Nancy Drew reboot we got all psyched about earlier this year? Well, apparently, this week CBS execs reviewed the pilot episode and passed on the series completely, as Variety reports. Why? Because it was just too darn lady-centric — producers reportedly claimed that the series skewed "too female," according to Deadline If you're cross-eyed staring at your screen and wondering how that alone is supposed to be an appropriate justification for passing on the show, you're in good company. There are many brows furrowing across the internet in response to this news today.