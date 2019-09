True or false: Jimmy Kimmel said the following things to Kelly Ripa on her own show during his Monday morning stint as her guest host..."I'm like an ex-boyfriend you go back to for sex after you break up with your husband.""Does Kelly do the show without panties ever?"True — on both counts. Ripa took it all in stride, which must be part of her official job description these days, after all the madness that was early May . She even answered the underwear question. "Always with panties," she gamely replied. "Today I wore two pairs."Kimmel — the first in a rotating series of guest hosts who will appear alongside Ripa on Live! while a more permanent replacement decision is in progress — also suggested that perhaps the best new host to fill Michael's Strahan's shoes would be a summer sausage.Here's a thought: Maybe the best version of the morning show is one in which the longtime host gets to occupy the screentime all on her own with a rotating series of guests. She's certainly earned the spotlight. We're just sorry she had to share it with Kimmel today.