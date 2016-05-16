True or false: Jimmy Kimmel said the following things to Kelly Ripa on her own show during his Monday morning stint as her guest host...
"I'm like an ex-boyfriend you go back to for sex after you break up with your husband."
"Does Kelly do the show without panties ever?"
True — on both counts. Ripa took it all in stride, which must be part of her official job description these days, after all the madness that was early May. She even answered the underwear question. "Always with panties," she gamely replied. "Today I wore two pairs."
Kimmel — the first in a rotating series of guest hosts who will appear alongside Ripa on Live! while a more permanent replacement decision is in progress — also suggested that perhaps the best new host to fill Michael's Strahan's shoes would be a summer sausage.
Here's a thought: Maybe the best version of the morning show is one in which the longtime host gets to occupy the screentime all on her own with a rotating series of guests. She's certainly earned the spotlight. We're just sorry she had to share it with Kimmel today.
"I'm like an ex-boyfriend you go back to for sex after you break up with your husband."
"Does Kelly do the show without panties ever?"
True — on both counts. Ripa took it all in stride, which must be part of her official job description these days, after all the madness that was early May. She even answered the underwear question. "Always with panties," she gamely replied. "Today I wore two pairs."
Kimmel — the first in a rotating series of guest hosts who will appear alongside Ripa on Live! while a more permanent replacement decision is in progress — also suggested that perhaps the best new host to fill Michael's Strahan's shoes would be a summer sausage.
Here's a thought: Maybe the best version of the morning show is one in which the longtime host gets to occupy the screentime all on her own with a rotating series of guests. She's certainly earned the spotlight. We're just sorry she had to share it with Kimmel today.
Advertisement