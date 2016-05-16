Story from TV Shows

Is Pretty Little Liars Really Going To Kill This Character?

Carolyn L. Todd
It looks like Pretty Little Liars is only upping the ante in Season 7. A teaser of the summer premiere of PLL was released on Sunday night, and it's a seriously drama-packed 30 seconds. We're worried. Alison is still confined to a psychiatric hospital. Mary teases, “Many families have secrets. Sometimes those secrets are actual people.” But most notably, it's Hanna's potential fate that is freakout-worthy here.
Here's where we're at: The Liars only have 24 hours to save her. They get an ominous text from A.D. that says "The bell tolls for Hanna." And, what do you know? We see a girl with long, blond hair hanging from the church tower belfry. Would they really kill her, though? We're inclined to think not — but that dangling girl looks an awful lot like Hanna. We won't find out until June 21. Until then, let us join the Twitter chorus of prayers: #SaveHanna.
Advertisement

More from TV