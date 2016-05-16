It looks like Pretty Little Liars is only upping the ante in Season 7. A teaser of the summer premiere of PLL was released on Sunday night, and it's a seriously drama-packed 30 seconds. We're worried. Alison is still confined to a psychiatric hospital. Mary teases, “Many families have secrets. Sometimes those secrets are actual people.” But most notably, it's Hanna's potential fate that is freakout-worthy here.
Here's where we're at: The Liars only have 24 hours to save her. They get an ominous text from A.D. that says "The bell tolls for Hanna." And, what do you know? We see a girl with long, blond hair hanging from the church tower belfry. Would they really kill her, though? We're inclined to think not — but that dangling girl looks an awful lot like Hanna. We won't find out until June 21. Until then, let us join the Twitter chorus of prayers: #SaveHanna.
Survival is a matter of time. Here's a new trailer for the #PLL summer premiere! #SaveHanna pic.twitter.com/xzkVSK64Fr— Pretty Little Liars (@PLLTVSeries) May 16, 2016
