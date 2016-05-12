Put away that bag of Lays. You can now make your favorite snack in your own kitchen with just a few simple and speedy steps. This potato chip recipe helps you avoid the deep fryer and even the oven. FoodBeast's below video shows you how.
First, take a washed potato of any size and slice it up nice and thin. Keep in mind: The slimmer the slice, the crispier the crunch. Dab the slices with a paper towel until they're completely dry. Throw them on a microwave-safe platter and sprinkle them with the seasoning of your choice. Then, pop those puppies in your microwave for three to five minutes. It's that easy.
Advertisement