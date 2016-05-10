We totally understand the struggles of packing lunches, but this Georgia teen was on the receiving end of the funniest lunch fail we’ve ever seen. Yesterday, McKenzie Strange, 17, opened her lunch bag on her way to school only to discover that her mom had packed a Strawberry Lemonade Four Loko as a drink. Confused, McKenzie immediately texted her mom to ask what in the world she was thinking. Then, like any good teen, the Georgia high school junior shared a photo of the lunch and her mom’s text response via Twitter.
so my mom packed me a four loko for lunch ... pic.twitter.com/3PjgyTtN6h— kenzie✽ (@KenzieeStrangee) May 9, 2016
According to BuzzFeed News, McKenzie’s mom was half asleep when packing the lunch and thought the Four Loko was a Peace Tea. The drink in question actually belonged to McKenzie’s 23-year-old brother and was in a refrigerator the family doesn’t use that often. Seems like an honest mistake.
Don’t worry, McKenzie did the responsible thing and immediately got rid of the drink. She then received something completely unexpected in return: over 89,000 retweets of her Four Loko fiasco pics. People all over Twitter got a major kick out of the mix-up, and many even admitted it was something their own mothers would do.
