Celebrities Want To Wish You A Happy Star Wars Day

Today, May 4, is when Jedi fans brush off their wordplay skills (give yourself a second) and celebrate Star Wars Day. Since this is the first time the geeky holiday has been celebrated since the latest installment dropped, there's still a huge amount of buzz and excitement around any excuse to pose with a lightsaber.
This year, fans and stars of the film themselves are rushing to tell their fans, "May the fourth be with you." The Star Wars cast is celebrating the holiday in different ways, too. One is using the force for good. Another is thinking back to on-set memories. At least one is back to work creating the next Star Wars adventure. And probably winning today's social media game, a young fan showed off what may be the cutest possible Rey namesake, ever.
So, plan a movie marathon or at least practice your Wookiee voice to make sure you really observe this day.
Remember that guy?— Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) May 4, 2016
Who cried when the rancor died?
I hope he's ok. #MayThe4thBeWithYou
Currently on set surrounded by my family celebrating Star Wars day while filming Star Wars in Star Wars gear and ye.....happy Star Wars day— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 4, 2016
Enjoying my #StarWarsDay breakfast! May the 4th be with you! #Maythe4th #breakfast #pancakes pic.twitter.com/wlfx0Xu4Fz— Lisa Loeb (@LisaLoeb) May 4, 2016
