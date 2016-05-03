Frozen nugget fans, beware. There’s been a recall on 220,00 pounds of the popular food. After reports of bits of black rubber and blue plastic being found inside individual pieces, Foster Farms is recalling five- and 10-pound bags of its fully cooked product. No illnesses have been reported yet, but the USDA is still classifying the health risk as “high.”
The recalled bags were produced between February 22 and March 8, 2016 and have been distributed to Alaska, Arizona, California, Utah, and Washington. They were sent to Costco and wholesale stores in those states. If you think you may have purchased recalled nuggets from Foster Farms, you can look for certain packaging info provided by the USDA.
If your nuggets are included in the recall, you should toss the package or return it to the store for a refund. You can also call 1-800-338-8051 for more information.
